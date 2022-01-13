QQQ
Truist Is Bullish On This Automotive Aftermarket Parts Provider

byShivani Kumaresan
January 13, 2022 1:28 pm
Truist Is Bullish On This Automotive Aftermarket Parts Provider
  • Truist analyst Scot Ciccarelli initiated coverage of Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) with a Buy rating and $273 price target, suggesting a 12% upside.
  • Ciccarelli said the recent industry drivers, including more personal vehicle usage, suburban/rural migration, and elevated vehicle prices, will continue well into the foreseeable future.
  • Ciccarelli noted, after years of heavy investment, the company has finally laid the groundwork to capitalize on its "substantial margin expansion opportunity."
  • Price Action: AAP shares are trading higher by 2.21% at $242.78 on the last check Thursday.

