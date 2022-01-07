QQQ
BofA Turns Bullish On Frontier Group Amid Airline Ratings Shake-Up

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 7, 2022 11:14 am
  • BofA analyst Andrew Didora upgraded Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) to Buy from Neutral and lowered the price target to $18 (an upside of 28%), from $19, as he contends that poor investor sentiment in the airlines could set the stage for a trade higher in the first half of this year.
  • "Times of poor sentiment are usually good times to buy airline stocks," the analyst argues.
  • Didora upgrade of Frontier is paired with a downgrade of Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $200 (an upside of 13%), down from $225.
  • The analyst sees heightened cost risk given Allegiant's recent Boeing Co (NYSE:BA737 MAX order and prefers exposure to mainline carriers.
  • Price Action: ULCC shares are trading higher by 2.71% at $14.00, and ALGT is down by 0.53% at $176.66 on the last check Friday.

