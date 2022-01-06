Palo Alto Networks Stock Gains As Analysts Hail The Stock

10 Tech Predictions For 2022: Nasdaq At 19K, Apple AR/VR Glasses, Metaverse Becomes Reality And More

Notwithstanding near-term weakness, tech stocks are on a multiyear rally, giving rise to fears of a long-overdue correction, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note. The near-term sell-off, the analyst said, is a painful digestion period, along with a reaction to omicron fears. read more