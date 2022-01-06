QQQ
+ 1.28
383.01
+ 0.33%
BTC/USD
-412.33
43038.80
-0.95%
DIA
-0.81
364.90
-0.22%
SPY
+ 0.94
467.44
+ 0.2%
TLT
-0.34
143.26
-0.23%
GLD
-1.82
170.88
-1.08%

Palo Alto Networks Stock Gains As Analysts Hail The Stock

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 6, 2022 11:25 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Palo Alto Networks Stock Gains As Analysts Hail The Stock

Analysts hailed Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW), a pure-play cybersecurity vendor that sells security appliances, subscriptions, and support to enterprises, government entities, and service providers.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a price target of $700, suggesting a 32% upside.
  • The analyst believes Palo Alto has "assembled the most comprehensive Zero Trust platform" and sees shares gains in Zero Trust driving top-line growth and operating and free cash flow margin expansion.
  • Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target to $650 from $615 and kept a Buy as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure, and security software spaces. The price target implies a 23% upside.
  • Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill.
  • He thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names will likely decelerate with "digital digestion" coming out of the pandemic.
  • Price Action: PANW shares traded higher by 4.84% at $529.28 on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Analysts Hail Palo Alto Networks On Q1 Beat, See Huge Upside

Analysts Hail Palo Alto Networks On Q1 Beat, See Huge Upside

Analysts raised price targets on&nb read more
How Analysts View Palo Alto Networks Post 2021 Annual Day?

How Analysts View Palo Alto Networks Post 2021 Annual Day?

Why Are Palo Alto Networks' Shares Trading Higher Today?

Why Are Palo Alto Networks' Shares Trading Higher Today?

10 Tech Predictions For 2022: Nasdaq At 19K, Apple AR/VR Glasses, Metaverse Becomes Reality And More

10 Tech Predictions For 2022: Nasdaq At 19K, Apple AR/VR Glasses, Metaverse Becomes Reality And More

Notwithstanding near-term weakness, tech stocks are on a multiyear rally, giving rise to fears of a long-overdue correction, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note. The near-term sell-off, the analyst said, is a painful digestion period, along with a reaction to omicron fears. read more