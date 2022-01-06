Jefferies Bumps Up Price Target On This Tech Giant By 7%; Remains Bullish
- Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) to $400 from $375 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies a 26.7% upside.
- Despite a "massive 39% outperformance" versus the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in 2021 from Microsoft, he continues to see the potential in the stock as valuation provides downside protection.
- However, he notes that revenue deceleration is likely after "phenomenal" 22% year-over-year growth in fiscal Q1 of FY22.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.23% at $315.64 on the last check Thursday.
