QQQ
-3.49
399.96
-0.88%
BTC/USD
+ 599.57
46431.58
+ 1.31%
DIA
+ 0.73
367.14
+ 0.2%
SPY
-1.18
478.73
-0.25%
TLT
-0.50
144.20
-0.35%
GLD
+ 0.80
168.77
+ 0.47%

BofA Downgrades Kellogg On Limited Earnings Upside In FY22

byPriya Nigam
January 5, 2022 11:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BofA Downgrades Kellogg On Limited Earnings Upside In FY22

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) is likely to generate only modest earnings growth in fiscal 2022, as it emerges from supply chain constraints, rising costs, and “uncertainty related to sustainability of consumer demand in the face of higher prices,” according to BofA Securities.

The Kellogg Analyst: Bryan Spillane downgraded the rating for Kellogg from Buy to Neutral, while lowering the price target from $76 to $70.

The Kellogg Thesis: The prospects are limited the company’s shares to move meaningfully higher in fiscal 2022, Spillane said in the downgrade note.

“We forecast 2% organic sales growth and 1.9% operating profit growth with gross margin contracting 30bps in 2022,” the analyst wrote.

“We believe a multiple slightly below peers is justified given near-term sales and margin pressures offset by a clean balance sheet,” he added.

K Price Action: Shares of Kellogg had risen by 0.81% to $65.84 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Related Link: Kellogg's Workers End Strike, Union Says No Concessions Were Made

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

BofA Double Upgrades Kellogg, Downgrades Hershey's

BofA Double Upgrades Kellogg, Downgrades Hershey's

Credit Suisse Double Upgrades Kellogg, Raises Price Target To $78 As The Firm Believes 'that its portfolio changes and reinvestment spending over the past two years have set the stage for sustainable revenue growth, margin expansion, and high-single-digit

Credit Suisse Double Upgrades Kellogg, Expects Revenue And Margin Growth

Credit Suisse Double Upgrades Kellogg, Expects Revenue And Margin Growth

UPDATE: Bank Of America On Kellogg Sees 'potential for the recent rotation from Growth/Momentum to Value to continue next year'; Notes Co's 'modest valuation (15.7x FY21 PE), clean balance sheet (3.3x debt/EBITDA) and solid dividend yield (3.7%)'