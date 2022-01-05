QQQ
RBC Capital Downgrades 3M, Cuts Price Target By 16%

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 5, 2022 7:50 am
RBC Capital Downgrades 3M, Cuts Price Target By 16%
  • RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray downgraded 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to Underperform from Sector Perform and lowered the price target to $166 (a downside of 7.9%) from $199.
  • The analyst believes 3M is entering 2022 with a litany of operating and legal challenges, especially PFAS, which is likely to result in this high-quality Prime further underperforming.
  • Dray further adds that ongoing inflation and supply chain pressures have exposed fundamental weaknesses in the company's price/cost actions that are unlikely to be remedied soon.
  • Recently, Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell lowered the price target to $177 (a downside of 1.79%) from $182 and kept an Underweight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: MMM shares are trading lower by 1.15% at $178.16 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

