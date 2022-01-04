QQQ
-6.98
408.66
-1.74%
BTC/USD
-372.38
46073.72
-0.8%
DIA
+ 2.53
363.15
+ 0.69%
SPY
-0.74
478.45
-0.15%
TLT
-0.97
145.27
-0.67%
GLD
+ 1.24
167.09
+ 0.74%

Raymond James Downgrades Evoqua Water, Xylem; Turns Bullish On TPI Composites

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 4, 2022 2:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Raymond James Downgrades Evoqua Water, Xylem; Turns Bullish On TPI Composites
  • Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUAto Market Perform from Outperform without a price target. 
  • The analyst notes, with Evoqua having been the best-performing stock in the firm's coverage last year and nearly reaching the previous price target of $50, he believes that the company's mid-single-digit organic growth story and bolt-on M&A opportunities are appropriately priced in.
  • The analyst downgraded Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYLto Underperform from Market Perform
  • Molchanov says the stock is trading at the richest valuation in the peer group, and in the context of the firm's view that 2022 will be a better year for high-beta story stocks, he thinks that Xylem ought to be a source of funds.
  • The analyst upgraded TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPICfrom Outperform to Strong Buy and lowered the price target to $25 (an upside of 63%) from $40.
  • The analyst lowered View Inc's (NASDAQ:VIEWprice target to $7 (an upside of 85.6%) from $9 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: AQUA shares are trading lower by 3.18% at $46.34, XYL higher by 1.21% at $118.30, TPIC higher by 1.79% at $15.32, and VIEW is down 2.33% at $3.77 on the last check on Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Penny Stocks Upgrades Downgrades Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Raymond James Bullish On Bloom Energy; Cuts PT On Several Industrial Companies

Raymond James Bullish On Bloom Energy; Cuts PT On Several Industrial Companies

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov provides updates for several Industrial companies. read more

UPDATE: Raymond James On Evoqua Downgrade: Valuation No Longer At A Level To Justify Highest Rating As 'The Money Has Been Made', Although Firm's View On Co. Fundamentals Remains Unchanged

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Commented Earlier On Evoqua Water Outperform Rating: Highlighted Early-Outsourced Water Projects Starting To Deliver Strong Cash Performance Coupled With Cyclical Recovery In Customer Spending As Performance Drivers.

UPDATE: Goldman Downgrades Evoqua Water Technologies To Neutral 'following recent outperformance as the stock now offers no upside to our unchanged 12-month price target of $18'