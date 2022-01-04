Raymond James Downgrades Evoqua Water, Xylem; Turns Bullish On TPI Composites
- Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target.
- The analyst notes, with Evoqua having been the best-performing stock in the firm's coverage last year and nearly reaching the previous price target of $50, he believes that the company's mid-single-digit organic growth story and bolt-on M&A opportunities are appropriately priced in.
- The analyst downgraded Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to Underperform from Market Perform.
- Molchanov says the stock is trading at the richest valuation in the peer group, and in the context of the firm's view that 2022 will be a better year for high-beta story stocks, he thinks that Xylem ought to be a source of funds.
- The analyst upgraded TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) from Outperform to Strong Buy and lowered the price target to $25 (an upside of 63%) from $40.
- The analyst lowered View Inc's (NASDAQ:VIEW) price target to $7 (an upside of 85.6%) from $9 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
- Price Action: AQUA shares are trading lower by 3.18% at $46.34, XYL higher by 1.21% at $118.30, TPIC higher by 1.79% at $15.32, and VIEW is down 2.33% at $3.77 on the last check on Tuesday.
