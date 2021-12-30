QQQ
+ 0.00
401.55
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 1068.47
47533.13
+ 2.3%
DIA
-0.04
364.88
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.00
477.48
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.67
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
168.60
-0.01%

Citi Remains Bearish On Tesla - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 30, 2021 7:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Citi Remains Bearish On Tesla - Read Why
  • Citi analyst Itay Michaeli raised the price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $262 from $236 and reiterated a Sell. The price target implies a downside of 75.9%.
  • Michaeli increased earnings estimates through 2023 estimates to reflect "strong" Q4 trends and improving supply/demand dynamics.
  • Despite some known near-term margin headwinds, electric vehicle supply/demand will remain strong enough to continue driving year-over-year margin expansion, particularly in the U.S., where Tesla's share is most robust.
  • However, Michaeli's Sell rating reflects his view of the stock's risk/reward at the current valuation. He believes he embeds expectations for Tesla selling 20 million units annually by 2030, an implied market share outcome that his prior market analysis does not support.
  • Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making EVs. The company sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties.
  • Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 0.43% at $1,081.50 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

JPMorgan Bullish On Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla's In-House Chip Production

JPMorgan Bullish On Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla's In-House Chip Production

JPMorgan recommended investors to pursue longer-term trends in the semiconductor space like high-end computing globally and less-advanced technologies in China, CNB read more
[Best Of 2021] Why Dogecoin Matters: 'What's Happening Here Is Real'

[Best Of 2021] Why Dogecoin Matters: 'What's Happening Here Is Real'

The meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has skyrocketed in 2021, driven in part by public endorsements from influential Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. read more
Tesla Analyst Says 2022 Could Be An Inflection Point For EV Maker; Sees Capacity Double By End Of Year

Tesla Analyst Says 2022 Could Be An Inflection Point For EV Maker; Sees Capacity Double By End Of Year

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is heading into an inflection point next year as it looks to double production capacity to about 2 million units annually with the opening of two new Giga factories by the end of 2022. read more
Missed Out On AMC, GameStop And Dogecoin In 2021? Here's Why That's OK

Missed Out On AMC, GameStop And Dogecoin In 2021? Here's Why That's OK

Meme stocks were one of the biggest trends on Wall Street in 2021. read more