QQQ
+ 3.61
385.60
+ 0.93%
BTC/USD
-59.07
48830.81
-0.12%
DIA
+ 1.55
353.36
+ 0.44%
SPY
+ 3.50
459.56
+ 0.76%
TLT
+ 0.31
148.82
+ 0.21%
GLD
+ 0.95
166.07
+ 0.57%

Stifel Upgrades Darden Restaurants Amid Stock Selloff After CEO Announces May Retirement

byPriya Nigam
December 22, 2021 11:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Stifel Upgrades Darden Restaurants Amid Stock Selloff After CEO Announces May Retirement

Although Darden Restaurants, Inc’s (NYSE:DRI) stock came under pressure following the announcement of CEO Gene Lee's pending retirement in May 2022, investors may soon realize that his successor, Rick Cardenas, “can continue to guide the company on a similar strategic growth path,” according to investment banking company Stifel.

The Darden Restaurants Analyst: Stifel Analyst Chris O'Cull upgraded the rating for Darden Restaurants from Hold to Buy, while maintaining the price target at $165.

The Darden Restaurants Thesis: The company’s direction in recent years have been “greatly influenced” by the views of Ricks Cardenas while he was CFO and COO, O'Cull said in the upgrade note.

“Darden continues to report solid results, and we believe the company is well-positioned to outperform peers in a challenging operating environment,” the analyst wrote.

Although “variant-related sales disruptions are a near-term risk,” the current share price of Darden Restaurants represents “an attractive entry point for a high-quality company,” he added.

DRI Price Action: Shares of Darden Restaurants had risen by 1.72% to $145.26 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Related Link: Investors Dump Tech Stocks in Favor of Value Stocks

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Stifel Expects A Recession Within 3 To 9 Months; Bearish On Restaurants

No Soup For You! Stifel Knocks Darden To Sell

UPDATE: Cowen On Darden Restaurants: Following Last Quarter's Dividend Raise To Pre-COVID Levels, Co. 'Impressively' Raised The Dividend Again To $1.10/Share, Firm Believes This Represents A Healthy 3.2% Dividend Yield

Bring On The Olive Garden Breadsticks! Analyst Is Bullish For Darden Restaurants

Bring On The Olive Garden Breadsticks! Analyst Is Bullish For Darden Restaurants

Despite industry-related input costs and labor headwinds, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) could generate above-consensus earnings in fiscal 2023, driven by Olive Garden sales, according to Cowen. read more