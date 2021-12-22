As Bitcoin Reclaims $49K Level, Here's What These 4 Analysts And Traders Are Saying Are Saying

byMadhukumar Warrier
December 22, 2021 5:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
As Bitcoin Reclaims $49K Level, Here's What These 4 Analysts And Traders Are Saying Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reclaimed the $49,000 level Tuesday evening, here’s what four analysts and expert traders are saying about the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

What Happened: Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe told his 536,000 followers on Twitter that while the first breakthrough has happened on Bitcoin, another breakthrough in a range of $50,500 and $51500 must happen for the cryptocurrency's move to be considered as bullish.

He believes that 2022 will be a great year for Bitcoin.

Justin Bennett, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader who has more than 95,000 followers on Twitter, noted that while Bitcoin has rebounded a little, it is still a sideways market.

He feels that the apex cryptocurrency must rise to the range between $50,000 and $53,000 for it to be considered a bull market.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen said that Bitcoin did not have a "blow-off top" in the fourth quarter and is trading in line with the idea of lengthening market cycles. He remains bullish on Bitcoin for the next year.

Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter told his 198,000 followers on Twitter that a wedge breakout is underway on Bitcoin, based on the downward converging trend lines.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up almost 1% during the last 24 hours, trading at $49,242.49 at press time.

Read Next: Crypto.com Partners With Los Angeles Women's Soccer Team

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Cryptocurrency News Markets Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fail To Break Out And The Next Few Weeks Could Be 'Very Choppy'

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fail To Break Out And The Next Few Weeks Could Be 'Very Choppy'

Major coins traded flat Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization inched up 0.06% to $2.19 trillion. What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 0.45% higher at $46,896.55 over 24 hours. The apex coin has fallen 0.5% for the week. read more
Is Bitcoin Trying To Go Full-Circle? When Will Ethereum Consolidation End? Here's What These 4 Analysts And Traders Have To Say

Is Bitcoin Trying To Go Full-Circle? When Will Ethereum Consolidation End? Here's What These 4 Analysts And Traders Have To Say

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) continued to extend losses heading into the penultimate week of this year, here’s what four an read more
As Bitcoin and Ethereum Resume Downtrend, Here's What 5 Popular Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin and Ethereum Resume Downtrend, Here's What 5 Popular Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) reversed a "relief rally" and resumed their downtrend late Thursday, here’s what fiv read more
As Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise After Fed Ramps up Tapering, Here's What 5 Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise After Fed Ramps up Tapering, Here's What 5 Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rose following the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, here’s w read more