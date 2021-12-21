QQQ
+ 0.00
380.69
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 1724.89
48639.05
+ 3.68%
DIA
+ 0.01
349.26
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
454.98
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.70
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
167.09
+ 0%

Read Why Loop Capital Slashed Meta Price Target By 9.5%; Remains Bullish

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 21, 2021 5:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Read Why Loop Capital Slashed Meta Price Target By 9.5%; Remains Bullish
  • Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould cut the price target on Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) to $380 from $420 and reiterated a Buy.
  • The price target implies a 13.8% upside to Meta's December 17 closing price of $333.79.
  • The magnitude of Meta's spending on the Metaverse over the next several years and how rapidly the spending at Facebook Realty Labs will increase from the $10 billion being spent in 2021 will be a crucial focus for investors.
  • Gould notes the negative reputational issues of Meta are already discounted in the stock at current levels.
  • Gould believes that the shares already trade at an "undemanding valuation."
  • Meta, formerly Facebook, is the world's largest online social network, with 2.5 billion monthly active users.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.54% at $327.20 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

UBS Is Bullish On Facebook, Sees 37% Upside

UBS Is Bullish On Facebook, Sees 37% Upside

JMP Securities Sees Huge Upside In DoubleVerify Thanks To Facebook

JMP Securities Sees Huge Upside In DoubleVerify Thanks To Facebook

JPMorgan Bullish On Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla's In-House Chip Production

JPMorgan Bullish On Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla's In-House Chip Production

JPMorgan recommended investors to pursue longer-term trends in the semiconductor space like high-end computing globally and less-advanced technologies in China, CNB read more
Analysts Bump Up Qualcomm Price Targets Post Analyst Day

Analysts Bump Up Qualcomm Price Targets Post Analyst Day

Following its analyst day announcements, analysts bumped their price targets on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM). read more