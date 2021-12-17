Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Neutral On Zoom
- Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) with a Neutral and $200 price target, implying a 3% upside.
- Rangan launched coverage on the communication and collaboration segment with a positive sector view.
- The 2020 cloud total addressable market of $19 billion implies a cloud penetration at 7% in 2020, likely to increase to 29% in 2025.
- Zoom is one of the few software companies to succeed in both enterprise and consumer markets, but now facing challenging compares.
- Price Action: ZM shares traded higher by 6.25% at $193.81 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.