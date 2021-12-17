QQQ
Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Neutral On Zoom

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 17, 2021 12:20 pm
Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Neutral On Zoom
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) with a Neutral and $200 price target, implying a 3% upside.
  • Rangan launched coverage on the communication and collaboration segment with a positive sector view.
  • The 2020 cloud total addressable market of $19 billion implies a cloud penetration at 7% in 2020, likely to increase to 29% in 2025.
  • Zoom is one of the few software companies to succeed in both enterprise and consumer markets, but now facing challenging compares.
  • Price Action: ZM shares traded higher by 6.25% at $193.81 on the last check Friday.

