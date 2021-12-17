QQQ
-1.43
388.27
-0.37%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
-5.02
364.46
-1.4%
SPY
-5.17
471.62
-1.11%
TLT
+ 1.48
147.66
+ 0.99%
GLD
+ 0.50
167.67
+ 0.29%

Goldman Sachs Is Bearish On Everbridge; Raymond James Cuts Price Target By Half

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 17, 2021 10:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Goldman Sachs Is Bearish On Everbridge; Raymond James Cuts Price Target By Half

Analysts appear bearish on Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG). Everbridge provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events to keep people safe and businesses running.

  • Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson lowered the price target to $80 from $180 and reiterated Outperform, implying a 19% upside.
  • Peterson is not surprised that shares have come under pressure following the departure of former CEO David Meredith and a below-consensus outlook for 2022.
  • Peterson thinks the move in the stock is likely overdone, though it may not have hit bottom.
  • The recovery in shares could take time to play out.
  • Related Content: Why Are Everbridge Shares Trading Lower Premarket?
  • Wells Fargo Slashes Everbridge Price Target By 48%
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan initiated coverage with a Sell and $55 price target, implying an 18% downside.
  • Rangan launched coverage on the communication and collaboration segment with a positive sector view.
  • The 2020 cloud total addressable market of $19 billion implies a cloud penetration at 7% in 2020, increasing to 29% in 2025.
  • For Everbridge, Rangan sees the potential for near-term execution and disruption risk following the recently announced resignation of Meredith.
  • Price Action: EVBG shares traded higher by 5.03% at $67.39 on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Wells Fargo Slashes Everbridge Price Target By 48%

Wells Fargo Slashes Everbridge Price Target By 48%

Why Are Everbridge Shares Trading Lower Premarket?

Why Are Everbridge Shares Trading Lower Premarket?

Analysts downgraded ratings and cut their price target on Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ: EVBG) following  read more
BofA Downgrades Everbridge On CEO Transition, Disappointing Guidance

BofA Downgrades Everbridge On CEO Transition, Disappointing Guidance

Everbridge Inc’s (NASDAQ: EVBG) 2022 revenue growth guidance of 20% to 23% is not only short of the consensus estimate of +26%, but also marks a sharp deceleration from 2021 levels, according to BofA Securities. read more

UPDATE: Baird Raises Everbridge Price Target As Firm Notes 'With multiple growth levers and strong secular trends, we believe the company remains well positioned for strong growth'; Continues 'to view EVBG as one of our top growth ideas for 2019'