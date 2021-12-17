Goldman Sachs Is Bearish On Everbridge; Raymond James Cuts Price Target By Half
Analysts appear bearish on Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG). Everbridge provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events to keep people safe and businesses running.
- Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson lowered the price target to $80 from $180 and reiterated Outperform, implying a 19% upside.
- Peterson is not surprised that shares have come under pressure following the departure of former CEO David Meredith and a below-consensus outlook for 2022.
- Peterson thinks the move in the stock is likely overdone, though it may not have hit bottom.
- The recovery in shares could take time to play out.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan initiated coverage with a Sell and $55 price target, implying an 18% downside.
- Rangan launched coverage on the communication and collaboration segment with a positive sector view.
- The 2020 cloud total addressable market of $19 billion implies a cloud penetration at 7% in 2020, increasing to 29% in 2025.
- For Everbridge, Rangan sees the potential for near-term execution and disruption risk following the recently announced resignation of Meredith.
- Price Action: EVBG shares traded higher by 5.03% at $67.39 on the last check Friday.
