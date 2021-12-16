Read Why B Of A Securities Gave Robinhood An Underperform Rating

'Robinhood Is Not A Meme': Analysts Initiate Coverage Of HOOD Stock Following Quiet Period

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares rebounded by 2.5% on Monday after the stock tanked last week on disappointing commentary from the company about the third quarter. Overall, Robinhood is still off to a hot start on the public market after pricing its IPO at $38 in late July. read more