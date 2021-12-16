Read Why B Of A Securities Gave Robinhood An Underperform Rating
Analysts have mixed opinions on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD).
- B of A Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler initiated coverage with an Underperform and a price target of $22, implying a 12.8% upside.
- Siegenthaler assumed coverage in a note partially titled "The perfect storm is over."
- While he forecast strong growth, he thinks the current valuation may be underappreciating factors.
- The factors include the reversal of the COVID-19 related tailwinds, an overstated growth trajectory in 2020-21 due to the "meme" stock phenomenon, regulatory risks related to payment for order flow, and its already high market share in its unbrokered addressable market.
- Robinhood is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology.
- JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington lowered the price target to $17 from $26, implying a 12.8% downside, and reiterated Overweight.
- Worthington notes that with the selling pressure "seemingly from insiders / pre-IPO owners rather than short-sellers," and with a stock still considered "hard-to-borrow," he still sees a downside to the stock.
- Worthington slashed the price target to reflect the risks to the average life of a Robinhood account and the outlook for revenue per user.
- Price Action: HOOD shares traded higher by 0.26% at $19.55 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
