QQQ
+ 0.00
397.05
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
-0.02
359.83
-0.01%
SPY
-0.25
470.85
-0.05%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.25
+ 0%
GLD
-0.04
166.19
-0.02%

Read Why B Of A Securities Gave Robinhood An Underperform Rating

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 16, 2021 8:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Read Why B Of A Securities Gave Robinhood An Underperform Rating

Analysts have mixed opinions on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD).

  • B of A Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler initiated coverage with an Underperform and a price target of $22, implying a 12.8% upside.
  • Siegenthaler assumed coverage in a note partially titled "The perfect storm is over."
  • While he forecast strong growth, he thinks the current valuation may be underappreciating factors. 
  • The factors include the reversal of the COVID-19 related tailwinds, an overstated growth trajectory in 2020-21 due to the "meme" stock phenomenon, regulatory risks related to payment for order flow, and its already high market share in its unbrokered addressable market.
  • Robinhood is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology.
  • JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington lowered the price target to $17 from $26, implying a 12.8% downside, and reiterated Overweight.
  • Worthington notes that with the selling pressure "seemingly from insiders / pre-IPO owners rather than short-sellers," and with a stock still considered "hard-to-borrow," he still sees a downside to the stock.
  • Worthington slashed the price target to reflect the risks to the average life of a Robinhood account and the outlook for revenue per user.
  • Related Content: Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling
  • Price Action: HOOD shares traded higher by 0.26% at $19.55 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Watching Robinhood Shares Following Earlier Comment In JP Morgan Note that 50M Shares Will Become Available For Sale as IPO Lock-Up Period Expires On Oct. 27, 28

'Robinhood Is Not A Meme': Analysts Initiate Coverage Of HOOD Stock Following Quiet Period

'Robinhood Is Not A Meme': Analysts Initiate Coverage Of HOOD Stock Following Quiet Period

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares rebounded by 2.5% on Monday after the stock tanked last week on disappointing commentary from the company about the third quarter. Overall, Robinhood is still off to a hot start on the public market after pricing its IPO at $38 in late July. read more

Watching Robinhood Shares; Mizuho Sets $68 Price Target; Issues Positive Comments

https://twitter.com/carlquintanilla/status/1429834141751783435 read more
Why This Robinhood Analyst Says App Captures Gen Z's 'Zeitgeist'

Why This Robinhood Analyst Says App Captures Gen Z's 'Zeitgeist'

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) went public in late July, and the stock has seen much volatility since its listing. read more