QQQ
+ 6.98
381.22
+ 1.8%
BTC/USD
-60.91
48282.37
-0.13%
DIA
+ 3.51
352.66
+ 0.99%
SPY
+ 6.15
457.21
+ 1.33%
TLT
-1.29
151.99
-0.85%
GLD
+ 0.77
164.67
+ 0.47%

UBS Bumps Up Price Target For Two Railroad Companies

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 15, 2021 3:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
UBS Bumps Up Price Target For Two Railroad Companies
  • UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz raised Norfolk Southern Corp's (NYSE:NSCprice target to $343 (an upside of 19.6%) from $320 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on U.S. Transportation. 
  • Wadewitz notes that as inventory builds up on the West Coast and as port fluidity continues to deteriorate, rail and intermodal are "winners in a supply chain loosening scenario."
  • Wadewitz raised the price target on CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) to $42 (an upside of 16%) from $39 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Recently, CSX's price target was raised by BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun to $41 (an upside of 13.2%) from $40, and Outperform rating was maintained on the shares. 
  • The analyst said that the company is executing better than peers on both operational and commercial fronts and should experience well above historical average volume growth going forward.
  • Price Action: NSC shares are trading higher by 1.01% at $286.61 and CSX higher by 0.81% at $36.21 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

RBC Capital Cuts CSX Rating On Supply Chain Congestion

RBC Capital Cuts CSX Rating On Supply Chain Congestion

UPDATE: Credit Suisse on CSX Price Target Raise: Firm Highlights 'Solid Performance In Tough Operating Backdrop' Given Lack Of Labor Availability And Outpaced Demand; Sees Co. 'Positioned For Growth' Supported By Acquisitions Of PanAm & Quality Carriers

CSX Is Set For Recovery In 2021, UBS Says In Upgrade

CSX Is Set For Recovery In 2021, UBS Says In Upgrade

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Is likely to witness a rebound and strong growth in volume in 2021, while its cost-saving initiatives could limit downside risk, according to UBS. read more
The Street Debates: Should Investors Buy The Dip In CSX?

The Street Debates: Should Investors Buy The Dip In CSX?