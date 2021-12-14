QQQ
-7.43
399.69
-1.89%
BTC/USD
+ 138.25
46841.00
+ 0.3%
DIA
-1.55
358.59
-0.43%
SPY
-5.62
472.19
-1.2%
TLT
-0.21
151.27
-0.14%
GLD
-1.30
168.30
-0.78%

Hyatt Hotels Trading At 'Unjustified' Discount, Set To Grow More Than Peers: Analyst

byPriya Nigam
December 14, 2021 11:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Hyatt Hotels Trading At 'Unjustified' Discount, Set To Grow More Than Peers: Analyst

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) is the fastest growing hotel group and its stock is currently trading at “an unjustified discount,” according to a Bernstein Research analyst.

The Hyatt Hotels Analyst: Richard Clarke initiated coverage of Hyatt Hotels with an Outperform rating and a price target of $105.

The Hyatt Hotels Thesis: The company has doubled the number of hotel rooms since its IPO in 2009 and has grown from 7 to 23 portfolio brands, Clarke said in the initiation note.

“While Hyatt has just ~1% hotel market share today, it accounts for ~4% of the global development pipeline, 15% of global luxury hotel rooms (>20% of the pipeline), and over 1/3 of Asia Pacific's luxury & upscale hotel pipeline,” he wrote.

“In the last five years, Hyatt delivered an organic net system growth CAGR of >7%,” ahead of Hilton Hotels Corporation’s (NYSE:HLT) 6% and Marriott International Inc’s (NASDAQ:MAR) +5% CAGR, the analyst mentioned.

“This has continued through the pandemic, with Hyatt set to grow fastest in 2021, and has a current pipeline >40% of its existing footprint, also the highest among peers, meaning growth outperformance is set to continue,” he further said.

H Price Action: Shares of Hyatt Hotels had risen by 2.34% to $84.56 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Related Link: Official Groundbreaking Ceremony for Hyatt House and the Marriott AC Hotel at the Red Cedar Development

Photo: Courtesy of Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Initiation Travel Analyst Ratings General

Related Articles

BofA Downgrades Hyatt, Summit Hotel Properties As Delta Variant Delays Business Travel Recovery

BofA Downgrades Hyatt, Summit Hotel Properties As Delta Variant Delays Business Travel Recovery

The delta variant of COVID-19 has delayed the anticipated return to in-office work and business travel, and one analyst said Monday that lodging stocks may continue to underperform. read more
9 Beaten-Down Travel Stocks To Buy, Sell And Hold

9 Beaten-Down Travel Stocks To Buy, Sell And Hold

Hyatt Hotels Is Late In Its Move To Asset-Light Status, Raymond James Says

Analyst Downgrades Hyatt Hotels Amid Slowing Global Economy