DA Davidson Is Bullish On This Staffing Company, Sees 27% Upside
- DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker initiated HireQuest Inc (NASDAQ:HQI) with a Buy rating and a price target of $26, implying an upside of 27%.
- The analyst sees HireQuest as a "compelling" small-cap growth idea offering a differentiated franchise model in the temporary staffing business.
- While the stock trades at a discount to peers, Baker is positive on HireQuest's asset-light model with leverage on a relatively fixed cost base, its organic growth drivers as an economic re-opening play, and its potential for earnings upside through a "robust" acquisition strategy.
- Price Action: HQI shares are trading higher by 0.21% at $20.46 on the last check Monday.
