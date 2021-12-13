QQQ
-3.73
401.74
-0.94%
BTC/USD
-2469.20
47584.70
-4.93%
DIA
-3.19
363.42
-0.89%
SPY
-3.01
473.75
-0.64%
TLT
+ 2.12
146.74
+ 1.42%
GLD
+ 0.51
166.07
+ 0.31%

DA Davidson Is Bullish On This Staffing Company, Sees 27% Upside

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 13, 2021 11:54 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
DA Davidson Is Bullish On This Staffing Company, Sees 27% Upside
  • DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker initiated HireQuest Inc (NASDAQ:HQI) with a Buy rating and a price target of $26, implying an upside of 27%.
  • The analyst sees HireQuest as a "compelling" small-cap growth idea offering a differentiated franchise model in the temporary staffing business. 
  • While the stock trades at a discount to peers, Baker is positive on HireQuest's asset-light model with leverage on a relatively fixed cost base, its organic growth drivers as an economic re-opening play, and its potential for earnings upside through a "robust" acquisition strategy.
  • Price Action: HQI shares are trading higher by 0.21% at $20.46 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings