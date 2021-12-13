Wells Fargo Bumps Up Knight-Swift Price Target By ~10%
- Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic raised the price target on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to $69 (an upside of 13.5%) from $63 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst recently spent time with CEO Dave Jackson and walked away with a stronger appreciation for Knight's business model and return profile.
- Poliniak-Cusic believes that Knight-Swift's free cash flow/share will continue to positively evolve, approaching $7 per share exiting 2021, as management not only has a stronghold on managing its network but also is focused on taking on the right business, which she thinks will only further improve returns over the course of a cycle.
- Recently, Stifel and Citi raised the Knight-Swift price target after the Midwest Motor Express deal.
- Price Action: KNX shares are trading lower by 0.30% at $60.78 on the last check Monday.
