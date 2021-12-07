QQQ
Wolfe Research Sees Sharp Upside In This Logistics Company

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 7, 2021 10:10 am
Wolfe Research Sees Sharp Upside In This Logistics Company
  • Wolfe Research analyst Scott Group initiated XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) with an Outperform rating and $101 (an upside of 28.5%) year-end 2022 price target.
  • The analyst says the stock has materially underperformed since the spin of its Logistics segment and following disappointing Q3 results, but "past periods of underperformance have historically led to good buying opportunities."
  • Price Action: XPO shares are trading higher by 4% at $78.50 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

