Analysts Slash Price Targets On C3.ai Post Q2 Results

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 2, 2021 7:24 am
  • Analysts lowered their price targets on C3.ai (NYSE:AI) following the Q2 results.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani lowered the price target to $44 from $78, implying a 30% upside, and reiterated an Overweight.
  • The company delivered a fiscal Q2 revenue and margin performance modestly above Street expectations and slightly lifted 2022 guidance, Ramnani notes. 
  • He believes C3.ai is progressing against critical initiatives to transform its growth trajectory but dropped the price target to reflect peer-group compression.
  • Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $122 to $103, implying a 204.2% upside.
  • Price Action: AI shares traded higher by 2.42% at $34.65 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

One of the best-performing IPOs of 2020 was SaaS company C3.ai Inc (NASDAQ: AI). The stock priced at $42, above its initial range of $30 to $33, and closed at $161 in their first week of trading.

