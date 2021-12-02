Analysts Slash Price Targets On C3.ai Post Q2 Results
- Analysts lowered their price targets on C3.ai (NYSE:AI) following the Q2 results.
- Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani lowered the price target to $44 from $78, implying a 30% upside, and reiterated an Overweight.
- The company delivered a fiscal Q2 revenue and margin performance modestly above Street expectations and slightly lifted 2022 guidance, Ramnani notes.
- He believes C3.ai is progressing against critical initiatives to transform its growth trajectory but dropped the price target to reflect peer-group compression.
- Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $122 to $103, implying a 204.2% upside.
- Price Action: AI shares traded higher by 2.42% at $34.65 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.