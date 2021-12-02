Piper Sandler Slashes Twitter Price Target By 23%
Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion lowered the price target on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to $54 from $70, implying 26.1% upside, and reiterated a Neutral.
- The rerating follows a survey of 1,500 people in the U.S. to understand the company's usage better.
- Overall, user growth in the U.S. may be hampered by churn while advertising relevancy turned out better than expected and subscriptions "look appealing to a narrow audience," Champion tells investors in a research note.
- The survey suggests Twitter's user growth opportunity in the U.S. remains as 60% of respondents have not used the platform, says the analyst.
- However, he believes that with gross adds and churn evenly matched in the most recent period, the setup for Twitter's growth looks challenging.
- Price Action: TWTR shares traded higher by 1.31% at $43.38 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
