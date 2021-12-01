QQQ
+ 0.00
393.82
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 908.50
57859.06
+ 1.6%
DIA
-0.08
344.98
-0.02%
SPY
+ 0.33
455.23
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 0.00
151.59
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
165.52
-0.01%

Citi, Ladenburg React Positively On Ardelyx's IBS-C Treatment Launch Plans

byVandana Singh
December 1, 2021 7:38 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Citi, Ladenburg React Positively On Ardelyx's IBS-C Treatment Launch Plans
  • Citigroup raised the price target on Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) to $13 from $7, with a Buy rating unchanged.
  • The update follows the Company's plans to launch Ibsrela (tenapanor) for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) independently in Q2 2022. 
  • Analyst Yigal Nochomovitz added IBS-C revenues in the U.S. back to his model and noted that his estimates are in line with management's guidance for $500M at peak, which Nochomovitz sees coming in 2029. 
  • He also argues that the Ibsrela launch partially shifts the focus off the formal dispute resolution process with the FDA for hyperphosphatemia and gives Ardelyx another near-term catalyst.
  • Ladenburg upgraded Ardelyx to Buy from Neutral with a $6 price target. 
  • Analyst Matthew Kaplan believes the product for IBS-C could generate greater than $400 million in revenues by 2026. 
  • Kaplan also notes that Ardelyx announced plans to file a Formal Dispute Resolution Request during Q4 to appeal the CRL for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia. He looks forward to the filing of the FDRR and more detail on the path forward for this indication.
  • Related Link: Ardelyx's Tenapanor Application For Chronic Kidney Disease Receives FDA Response Letter.
  • Price Action: ARDX shares are up 22.8% at $1.40 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Upgrades Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

UPDATE: Jefferies On Ardelyx Notes 'The co is targeting an NDA submission in mid '20 and approval in mid '21. We raise our PT to $11 on a lower risk discount on topline tenapanor revenue, and a lower WACC in the DCF'

UPDATE: Jefferies Maintains Buy On Ardelyx, Raises Tgt To $11 After Co's 'positive topline data from the pivotal PHREEDOM study, where tenapanor treated pts saw mean decreases in serum phosphorus and an AE profile consistent with the initial ph 3 study'

Leerink Presents: Your 2017 Biopharma Catalyst Tracker

BZ NOTE: Wedbush Mentioned Ardelyx As A Takeover Candidate Yesterday In A Mid-Day Note