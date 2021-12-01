Why Are Zscaler Shares Trading Higher Premarket?
Analysts raised their price targets on Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) post Q1 beat.
- Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Strong Buy and raised the price target from $390 to $418, implying a 20.5% upside.
- Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens raised the price target to $365 from $285, implying a 5.2% upside, and reiterated a Neutral.
- Zscaler continues to execute amid a favorable security backdrop and ongoing network transformation initiatives, posting a growth acceleration and the most significant revenue beat in nearly three years as the company surpasses the $1 billion annual recurring revenue mark for the first time. His Neutral rating reflects valuation.
- JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger raised the price target to $400 from $330, implying a 15.3% upside, and maintained an Outperform.
- The analyst is optimistic about the company having sustained its billings growth in the low-70% range for the fourth consecutive quarter, reflecting continuing "market shift to cloud-based secure access."
- Suppiger further cites Zscaler accelerating its investment in operations to sustain its robust growth, with the management also laying out an "aggressive" goal to reach $5 billion in annual recurring revenue.
- Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the price target to $400 from $385 and affirmed a Buy.
- BTIG analyst Gray Powell raised the price target to $439 from $401, implying a 26.5% upside, and kept a Buy.
- Zscaler is firing on all cylinders right now, with companies rapidly adopting cloud-based network security architectures and zero trust while driving elevated demand for its core ZIA and ZPA products.
- UBS analyst Roger Boyd raised the price target to $380 from $295, implying a 9.5% upside, but maintained a Neutral.
- Price Action: ZS shares traded higher by 5.98% at $367.73 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
