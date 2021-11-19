JPMorgan Bullish On Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla's In-House Chip Production
JPMorgan recommended investors to pursue longer-term trends in the semiconductor space like high-end computing globally and less-advanced technologies in China, CNBC reports. The fragmented ongoing disruption in high-end global computing could lead to 15% – 20% growth in three to five years.
- For instance, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) (formerly Facebook), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) shunned established chipmakers for in-house chip development.
- JPMorgan is also positive on Chinese semiconductor companies that focus on legacy, longtail technologies attracting multiple companies.
- Most of these companies only have 5% – 10% of the local demand.
- JPMorgan sees the potential addressable market growing to 5 – 10 [times] of what they were currently serving.
- "We are not expecting 2023 to be in supply shortage — so, that is probably the first thing that we can say."
- But 2022 "is a little bit more tricky."
- JPMorgan sees some improvement from the second half of the year as more supplies come online, but the first six months could still see pockets of shortage across the industry.
- JPMorgan sees a relatively short downturn in the memory cycle as industry dynamics have improved compared with past downcycles that lasted longer.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.45% at $157.19 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
