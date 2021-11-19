QQQ
+ 0.00
401.75
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 867.54
57759.16
+ 1.52%
DIA
+ 0.04
359.31
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.01
469.72
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.81
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
173.96
-0.01%

JPMorgan Bullish On Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla's In-House Chip Production

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 19, 2021 8:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
JPMorgan Bullish On Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla's In-House Chip Production

JPMorgan recommended investors to pursue longer-term trends in the semiconductor space like high-end computing globally and less-advanced technologies in China, CNBC reports. The fragmented ongoing disruption in high-end global computing could lead to 15% – 20% growth in three to five years.

  • For instance, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) (formerly Facebook), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) shunned established chipmakers for in-house chip development.
  • JPMorgan is also positive on Chinese semiconductor companies that focus on legacy, longtail technologies attracting multiple companies.
  • Most of these companies only have 5% – 10% of the local demand. 
  • JPMorgan sees the potential addressable market growing to 5 – 10 [times] of what they were currently serving.
  • "We are not expecting 2023 to be in supply shortage — so, that is probably the first thing that we can say."
  • But 2022 "is a little bit more tricky."
  • JPMorgan sees some improvement from the second half of the year as more supplies come online, but the first six months could still see pockets of shortage across the industry.
  • JPMorgan sees a relatively short downturn in the memory cycle as industry dynamics have improved compared with past downcycles that lasted longer.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.45% at $157.19 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech Media

Related Articles

Bernstein Sees 13% Downside In Apple - Read Why

Bernstein Sees 13% Downside In Apple - Read Why

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi notes that while Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) EPS has been strong over the last eight years, the company has not benefited from operating leverage.  read more
Analysts Bump Up Qualcomm Price Targets Post Analyst Day

Analysts Bump Up Qualcomm Price Targets Post Analyst Day

Following its analyst day announcements, analysts bumped their price targets on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM). read more
KeyBanc Sees Robust Demand For Apple iPhone 13

KeyBanc Sees Robust Demand For Apple iPhone 13

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh says his carrier survey indicates Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 13 demand remains robust, but supply constraints have significantly impacted order fulfillment.  read more
Analysts Bump Up Qualcomm Price Target Post Q4 Beat

Analysts Bump Up Qualcomm Price Target Post Q4 Beat