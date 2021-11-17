QQQ
Wells Fargo Upgrades This Aerospace Giant, Sees Huge Upside

byAkanksha Bakshi
November 17, 2021 8:46 am
  • Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers upgraded Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $272 (an upside of 20.5%) from $224.
  • Akers now sees a positive risk/reward balance with the stock lagging the S&P 500 Index by 30% since its March high.
  • The analyst believes Boeing should benefit from the China737 MAX re-certification, resumption of 787 deliveries, higher fuel costs driving more aircraft retirements, and easing international travel restrictions.
  • Each of these is a "matter of when rather than if," says the analyst. He sees limited share downside, saying Boeing has de-risked 2022 delivery expectations and is less susceptible to supply chain disruption given its large inventory of completed aircraft.
  • Also read, New Indian Carrier Akasa Air Makes Hefty Order For Boeing Airplanes.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 1.73% at $229.7 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

