Wells Fargo Upgrades This Aerospace Giant, Sees Huge Upside
- Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers upgraded Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $272 (an upside of 20.5%) from $224.
- Akers now sees a positive risk/reward balance with the stock lagging the S&P 500 Index by 30% since its March high.
- The analyst believes Boeing should benefit from the China737 MAX re-certification, resumption of 787 deliveries, higher fuel costs driving more aircraft retirements, and easing international travel restrictions.
- Each of these is a "matter of when rather than if," says the analyst. He sees limited share downside, saying Boeing has de-risked 2022 delivery expectations and is less susceptible to supply chain disruption given its large inventory of completed aircraft.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 1.73% at $229.7 during the premarket session on Wednesday.
