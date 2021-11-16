Credit Suisse Sees 19% Upside In Microsoft
- Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow assumed coverage of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) with an Outperform rating and $400 price target, implying a 19% upside.
- He forecasts Microsoft to deliver mid-to-high teens revenue growth for at least the next five years along with high-teens to +20% EPS and free cash flow per share growth.
- He also believes these sustained growth and profitability levels are still not adequately reflected in consensus estimates or the stock's valuation.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.02% at $336.15 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
