Credit Suisse Sees 19% Upside In Microsoft

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 16, 2021 9:17 am
  • Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow assumed coverage of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) with an Outperform rating and $400 price target, implying a 19% upside. 
  • He forecasts Microsoft to deliver mid-to-high teens revenue growth for at least the next five years along with high-teens to +20% EPS and free cash flow per share growth. 
  • He also believes these sustained growth and profitability levels are still not adequately reflected in consensus estimates or the stock's valuation.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.02% at $336.15 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

