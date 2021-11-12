Analysts Cut Price Targets On Paysafe Post Q3 Miss
- Analysts lowered price targets on Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) following Q3 miss and slashed FY21 outlook.
- RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin lowered PT to $9 from $15, implying a 112.3% upside, and maintained an Outperform.
- The analyst notes that the company's Q3 and guidance were "disappointing" as Paysafe's Digital Wallet segment has come under pressure from open banking/direct to bank apps in Europe, creating substitute goods for its "core wallet," resulting in some share loss.
- Regulation in Germany and Holland, two key markets, makes gaming operators more challenging to profit while limiting the number of licenses available.
- The analyst also argues that pricing needs to be reset in certain markets/tiers to be more competitive.
- Cowen analyst George Mihalos downgraded Paysafe to Market Perform from Outperform with a PT of $7, down from $14, implying a 65.1% upside.
- The analyst cites its 2021 guidance cut driven by the weaker trends across its Digital Wallet business, which is its "most differentiated and higher-value offering."
- Mihalos adds that a turnaround in the segment, which is being impacted by both regulatory and internal factors, will take time until late 2022 at the earliest and limit the upside on the stock.
- Evercore ISI analyst David Togut downgraded Paysafe to in-line with Outperform with a $4 price target, implying a 5.7% downside.
- Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo lowered the price target to $4 from $9 and kept a Neutral rating.
- Paysafe's updated 2022 outlook calls for revenue and EBITDA roughly 10%-13% and 22%-25% below prior Street expectations, respectively, Chiodo notes.
- The headwinds are most pronounced within the Digital Wallets segment, a segment that had a leadership change during Q3 and had introduced risk associated with the previously guided outlook, the analyst adds.
- Price Action: PSFE shares traded higher by 2.59% at $4.35 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.