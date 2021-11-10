Analysts Bullish On This Car-Sharing Marketplace Amid Stock's Pullback
- Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Jon Hickman upgraded HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) to Buy from Neutral and lowered the price target to $10.50 (an upside of 51%), from $15.
- Hickman mentions that the company reported Q3 financial results with revenues of just $9.7 million, up 42% year-over-year, but relatively flat sequentially.
- Hickman says weekly rental days remained flat at 329,000 as HyreCar is experiencing high levels of churn as dealerships continue to remove cars from the rental platform in favor of a sale of the vehicle. The company's vehicle partnership with Uber (UBER) will allow HyreCar to work directly with drivers using the Uber app to find and acquire rental vehicles.
- He remains confident in the long-term outlook for HyreCar and its potential for strong revenue growth. As such, he upgraded the shares based on valuation following the stock's pullback.
- DA Davidson analyst Tom White lowered the price target to $16 (an upside of 130%) from $22 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
- Recently, HyreCar reported Q3 results, with an adjusted EPS loss of $(0.29), missing the consensus of $(0.28) and Sales of $9.65 million, missing the consensus of $9.93 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $(5.1) million. It held cash and equivalents of $18.3 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: HYRE shares are trading lower by 6.15% at $6.87 on the last check Wednesday.
