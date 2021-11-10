QQQ
-4.17
399.49
-1.05%
BTC/USD
+ 702.33
67649.99
+ 1.05%
DIA
-1.37
364.65
-0.38%
SPY
-2.51
469.89
-0.54%
TLT
-2.81
153.77
-1.86%
GLD
+ 0.93
170.36
+ 0.54%

Analysts Adjust Palantir Price Targets Post Q3 Results

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 10, 2021 1:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analysts Adjust Palantir Price Targets Post Q3 Results
  • Few analysts slashed price targets on Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTRdespite the Q3 beat.
  • RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $19, down from $25, implying a 17% downside. 
  • The analyst cites the company's "mixed" Q3 results with deceleration in the government business while noting that its commercial acceleration that is being fueled by SPAC investments is "unsustainable." 
  • Jaluria adds that his confidence in Palantr's 30% growth is reduced, and he sees the stock's valuation as "full."
  • William Blair analyst Kamil Mielczarek says Palantir revenues decelerated in the quarter to 36% year-over-year, down from 49% in the first half of 2021. 
  • While Palantir delivered "strong" headline numbers, the growth in the second half of 2021 is "heavily reliant on strategic investments." 
  • The analyst remains concerned about the business's ability to maintain 30% organic growth over the near term and keeps an Underperform rating on Palantir.
  • Citi analyst Tyler Radke states Palantir's decelerating growth "came into center view" in Q3 with weakness in both commercial and government.
  • While guidance for Q4 was issued slightly ahead of the Street, it still implies slower growth, even on an easier comparison and with significant tailwinds from SPAC-related customer contracting. 
  • He reiterates a Sell rating on the shares with an $18 price target.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin lowered the price target to $20 from $25, and maintained a Peer Perform following what he calls an "interesting" Q3 report. 
  • He notes that shares were down after the announcement, which he blames a "meaningful top-line deceleration," pointing out that total revenues, ex. SPAC-contributions of $373 million grew 29% year-over-year, which Zukin said is up only less than $1 million sequentially from Q2. 
  • His lower price target is due to the core growth deceleration as he is "not yet comfortable assigning a similar confidence interval and multiple to SPAC-based commercial revenue."
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss raised the price target to $24 from $22, implying a 4% upside.
  • He reiterated an Underweight after delivering another beat versus consensus expectations "across all key headline metrics" in Q3. 
  • Weiss sees "signs of slowing underneath the hood" as a slowdown in core revenue and commercial growth, coupled with a sharper slowdown in the government segment, which opens up the debate on the durability of Palantir's growth.
  • Price Action: PLTR shares traded lower by 5.6% at $22.9 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

3 Stocks To Play The 'Golden Age For Cybersecurity'

3 Stocks To Play The 'Golden Age For Cybersecurity'

Cybersecurity stocks are positioned to outperform well into 2022, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Ives expects the sector to be "white-hot" amid a shift to the cloud and the increasing prevalence of threats across enterprises and governments. read more
Analyst Sees These Stocks Benefiting From Next Wave Of Cybersecurity Spending As Biden Calls Apple, Amazon CEOs For Summit

Analyst Sees These Stocks Benefiting From Next Wave Of Cybersecurity Spending As Biden Calls Apple, Amazon CEOs For Summit

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s summit on cybersecurity is a step in the right direction and presents a major growth opportunity for vendors in the space. read more
Palantir Analysts Weigh In On Sustainability Of Q2 Growth

Palantir Analysts Weigh In On Sustainability Of Q2 Growth

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue and in-line bottom-line results Thursday. read more
Facebook, Amazon, Zoom, Pinduoduo, Tencent — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold Today

Facebook, Amazon, Zoom, Pinduoduo, Tencent — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold Today

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 29 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Wednesday. read more