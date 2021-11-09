QQQ
-3.06
401.12
-0.77%
BTC/USD
-225.48
67300.35
-0.33%
DIA
-1.25
365.57
-0.34%
SPY
-1.81
470.74
-0.39%
TLT
+ 1.68
147.35
+ 1.12%
GLD
+ 0.70
169.75
+ 0.41%

Morgan Stanley Sees Sharp Downside In This Aviation Company

byAkanksha
November 9, 2021 3:07 pm
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak initiated Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) with an Underweight rating and a price target of $5.90, implying a downside of 19%.
  • Nowak sees a relatively small total addressable market for Wheels Up. The cost of flying private limits user adoption to the top 1% of highest-earning U.S. households.
  • His analysis suggests Wheels Up's total consumer addressable market at 513,000 U.S. households and $25B of total consumer spend, with current household penetration at only 2% of this. 
  • He sees penetration heading to 5% by 2025 but struggles "to get more aggressive than this without incremental adoption drivers." 
  • Price Action: UP shares are trading lower by 9.38% at $7.34 on the last check Tuesday.

