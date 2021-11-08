QQQ
-0.76
399.36
-0.19%
BTC/USD
+ 2737.47
66011.06
+ 4.33%
DIA
+ 1.05
362.25
+ 0.29%
SPY
+ 0.19
468.34
+ 0.04%
TLT
-0.38
149.68
-0.25%
GLD
+ 0.50
169.35
+ 0.29%

Tesla Gets A New Street-High Price Target; 'EV Maker Now Looks More Scaled Up Than Most OEMs'

byShanthi Rexaline
November 8, 2021 10:46 am
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares have tacked on solid gains for the year-to-date period, reflecting an improvement in fundamentals. On Monday, an analyst at Jefferies bumped up the price target for Tesla shares to the highest on the Street.

The Tesla Analyst: Philippe Houchois maintained a Buy rating on Tesla shares and increased the price target from $950 to $1,400.

The Tesla Thesis: Tesla's last two quarterly results impressed on all metrics, with the company leveraging R&D and selling, general and administrative expenses, analyst Houchois said in the note.

Adjusted for zero-emission vehicle credit and CEO special compensation, third-quarter GAAP margin reached 14.2%, mainly from hardware, the analyst said, citing CFO Kirkhorn. A gross margin of 28.8% validates hopes of a more profitable electric vehicle world ahead, he added.

The margin gap with the rest of the industry is due to competitive battery/powertrain cost, streamlined manufacturing, margin retention from direct selling, and a modest contribution from software revenue although modest, the analyst noted.

"OEMs are responding slowly and only one or two challenges at a time," the analyst said.

Not counting out executive risk, Tesla is getting to a position where it can balance affordability and speed — goals which are as important as profitability in Elon Musk's vision, Houchois said.

As the model range and price points move away from Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR (OTC:BMWYY) or Daimler AG (OTC:DDAIF)-owned Mercedes towards mid-market with a yet to be confirmed Model 2, Tesla looks set to gain share from large OEMs, the analyst said. The EV maker can potentially claim a disproportionate share of the industry profit pool in the coming three to five years as legacies enter the margin dilutive EV transition phase, he added.

Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) or General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) may soon sell more EVs than Tesla but "de-growth" in ICE accelerates loss of scale, Houchois said. Tesla, meanwhile, demonstrated an EV OEM can scale up at lower volume, he said.

"With an acceleration of self-funded growth in Q3 and un-heard-of returns at a brand price point moving towards volume segments, Tesla looks more scaled up today than most OEMs and in position to turn the Legacy zero-sum-game into a negative one," Jefferies said.

The firm raised its estimates by 16% across profit and loss statement items and free cash flow.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were down 3.11% at $1,184.11 Monday morning at publication.

Photo by Bram Van Oost on Unsplash

