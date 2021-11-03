QQQ
Analysts Bump Up Rockwell Automation Price Target After Q4 Results

byAkanksha
November 3, 2021 1:52 pm
  • Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye raised the price target on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to $360 (an upside of 7%) from $310 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares following quarterly results
  • Kaye notes that the company guided the full year 2022 sales/adjusted EPS midpoints 5.5%/5.3% above the Street, anticipating its highest level of year-over-year organic growth since 2011. 
  • The analyst adds with demand for automation robust amid industrial bottlenecks, the supply of critical components should largely dictate the full year 2022 sales cadence/variance with guidance.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea raised the price target to $284 (a downside of 15%) from $256 and maintained an Underweight rating on the shares. 
  • The analyst notes that 14%-17% organic growth in 2022 is way above what he expected for the initial guide. While O'Dea believes it's tough to argue for upside to the top-line outlook, the "implied incrementals" look like they're at the low end of the 30%-35% range. 
  • That may prove conservative, especially given volume strength, the analyst points out, adding that the 17% tax rate guide may also leave upside to earnings.
  • Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh raised the price target to $332 (a downside of 1%) from $305 following quarterly results and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target to $387 (an upside of 15%) from $327 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: ROK shares are trading lower by 2.56% at $334.62 on the last check Wednesday.

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea initiated coverage on electrical equipment companies Emerson Electric, Eaton, Hubbell, and Rockwell Automation.

Cathie Wood on Monday maintained she's not concerned about inflation and rising interests as much as the cracks in the commodity markets, which could pose a bigger risk.

Although Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) reported strong earnings for its fiscal second quarter, significantly beating expectations, the conference call with management triggered concerns over the company's performance in the next quarter and fiscal 2021, according to Rosenblatt Securities.