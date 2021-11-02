Gene Munster And Gordon Johnson Actually Agree On Something: A Tesla Stock Split

Loup Funds' Gene Munster and GLJ Research's Gordon Johnson are well known for taking opposing views when it comes to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). However, it seems the Tesla bull and bear are finally in agreement.

When asked about the possibility of another Tesla stock split, Munster told Benzinga he thinks a stock split could be coming in the next year.

"I don't have any sense about how the company is feeling," Munster said in an email. "My guess, they split it in the next year."

Johnson also thinks another stock split could be in the cards for the electric vehicle company. The Tesla bear told Benzinga he thinks another stock split is likely to happen.

"That helped push the stock higher, and that is really all that Tesla seems to care about," Johnson said. "So, yes, in our view, this is highly likely."

The Context: Tesla announced a 5-for-1 stock split Aug. 31, 2020. Following the stock split, the stock surged more than 12%, closing the day with a market cap of $464.3 billion.

Tesla's market cap is now about $1.2 trillion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Munster is a longtime Tesla bull who has publicly debated Tesla's outlook with Johnson, one of the most outspoken critics of Tesla, on CNBC and other media outlets. The pair seem to have finally found some common ground.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla is up 71.27% year-to-date and up more than 200% over a one-year period.

The stock was down 3.5% to $1,165.94 at the time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.