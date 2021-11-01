QQQ
-0.49
386.60
-0.13%
BTC/USD
-721.20
60578.60
-1.18%
DIA
+ 0.23
358.00
+ 0.06%
SPY
-0.53
459.78
-0.12%
TLT
-1.09
148.78
-0.73%
GLD
+ 1.07
165.59
+ 0.64%

Analysts See Huge Upside In This Newly Listed Biopharma Stock

byVandana Singh
November 1, 2021 1:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analysts See Huge Upside In This Newly Listed Biopharma Stock
  • Jefferies initiated coverage of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) with a Buy rating and $23 price target, seeing an upside of approximately 32%. 
  • The company's lead asset, THE-630, is derisked with clinical validation that has shown potent anti-tumor activity in animal models, says analyst Maury Raycroft.
  • THE-630 is first being targeted for Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors, which is a $6 billion global market opportunity, Raycroft noted.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage of Theseus with an Outperform rating and a $24 price target, an upside of 38%.
  • Analyst David Nierengarten notes that the company's development approach is differentiated, pointing out that its cell-based assay is a core part of Theseus' development efforts.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Theseus with an Overweight rating and a $25 price target, suggesting a 43% upside. 
  • Analyst Alethia Young believes that the Theseus management team has unique expertise in differentiated kinase development and has an FDA-approved drug track record of supporting it.
  • She thinks THE-630 has potential for a quick-to-market strategy in 5L GIST, with the potential for development in earlier lines.
  • SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens initiated coverage on Theseus with an Outperform rating with a price target of $28, implying 61% upside.
  • The FDA signed off Theseus' investigational new drug application for THE-630 for gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). 
  • The company will initiate the Phase 1/2 trial, with dose escalation and expansion portion to start between late Q4 of 2021 and mid-Q1 of 2022.
  • Price Action: THRX shares are up 1.52% at $17.38 during the market session on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Biotech News Health Care Price Target Initiation Small Cap FDA Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

UPDATE: SVB Leerink On Theseus Outperform Initiation: Firm Highlights Co.'s Lead Asset THE-630, Which 'Covers All Known Major Classes Of KIT Activating & Resistance Mutations In GIST'; Notes EGFR Inhibitor Program As Additional Key Value Driver

Theravance Just Lost Its Catalyst

18 Biotech Stocks These Wall Street Analysts Are Tracking

Bank Of America Q3 Small & Mid-Cap Biotech Preview