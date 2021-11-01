Bernstein Upgrades Discovery, Cuts Price Target By 7%
- Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger upgraded Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Market Perform from Underperform with a price target of $26, down from $28, implying a 5.7% upside.
- The analyst continues to see a long list of grave concerns. Still, the market seems also to share those concerns and has driven the stock price down to a level where he can no longer argue that the risk/reward for investors skews significantly negative from here.
- Juenger believes the market is already pricing the stock to miss its streaming revenue guide, EBITDA guide, or both.
- Discovery is one of the largest global media providers, with over 2 billion cumulative subscribers in over 220 countries.
- Price Action: DISCA shares traded higher by 4.52% at $24.50 on the last check Monday.
