QQQ
-0.62
386.73
-0.16%
BTC/USD
-738.44
60561.36
-1.2%
DIA
+ 0.32
357.91
+ 0.09%
SPY
-0.54
459.79
-0.12%
TLT
-1.09
148.78
-0.74%
GLD
+ 1.01
165.64
+ 0.61%

Bernstein Upgrades Discovery, Cuts Price Target By 7%

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 1, 2021 1:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bernstein Upgrades Discovery, Cuts Price Target By 7%
  • Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger upgraded Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCAto Market Perform from Underperform with a price target of $26, down from $28, implying a 5.7% upside.
  • The analyst continues to see a long list of grave concerns. Still, the market seems also to share those concerns and has driven the stock price down to a level where he can no longer argue that the risk/reward for investors skews significantly negative from here. 
  • Juenger believes the market is already pricing the stock to miss its streaming revenue guide, EBITDA guide, or both.
  • Discovery is one of the largest global media providers, with over 2 billion cumulative subscribers in over 220 countries.
  • Price Action: DISCA shares traded higher by 4.52% at $24.50 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Rarest Of Gems? Here's Why This Analyst Is Upgrading ViacomCBS

Rarest Of Gems? Here's Why This Analyst Is Upgrading ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) received a major thumbs up from Steven Cahall, senior equity analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, who upgraded the company’s stock rating from Equal-Weight to Overweight and upped its price target from $45 to $60. read more
Why A Comcast Buyout Of Roku Is Unlikely

Why A Comcast Buyout Of Roku Is Unlikely

A report this week from the Wall Street Journal suggested media giant Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) could be looking to make an aggressive move into the streaming space. read more
Why Did AT&T Stock Get An Upgrade?

Why Did AT&T Stock Get An Upgrade?

AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) has been a hot stock for discussion given the company's decision to spin off its streaming business to focus on its communication assets. The decision to get "back-to-basics" led to an analyst upgrade Friday.  read more
ViacomCBS Jumps After Double Upgrade, Analyst Raises Price Target By 39%

ViacomCBS Jumps After Double Upgrade, Analyst Raises Price Target By 39%

ViacomCBS Inc (NYSE: VIAC) shares traded higher by 3.9% on Thursday morning after the stock landed a high-profile Wall Street double upgrade. read more