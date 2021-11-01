QQQ
BofA Downgrades This Defense Contractor, Cuts Price Target By ~15%

byAkanksha
November 1, 2021 12:00 pm
BofA Downgrades This Defense Contractor, Cuts Price Target By ~15%
  • BofA analyst Ronald Epstein downgraded Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) to Neutral from Buy and lowered the price target to $375 (an upside of 13%), from $440, after the company reported Q3 results and gave a longer-term outlook for sales growth to decline about $1 billion year-over-year in 2022. 
  • Epstein noted while growth is presumed to grow steadily thereafter, "this was not well received as the story does not fit the broader narrative," with defense budgets not declining. 
  • While introducing a shareholder-friendly cash deployment strategy with new share buyback plans, Epstein added that this shows "a fairly-quick pivot" in strategy away from the initial focus on inorganic growth via M&A since the current management team took the reins.
  • Price Action: LMT shares are trading higher by 0.33% at $333.41 on the last check Monday.

