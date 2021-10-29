QQQ
+ 0.00
384.22
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 374.07
60949.96
+ 0.62%
DIA
+ 0.00
357.30
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.07
458.26
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
147.24
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
168.06
+ 0.01%

Munster Says '​​Perceived Miss' Drove Down Apple Shares, Expects Growth In Mid-Teens In December Quarter

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 29, 2021 8:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Munster Says '​​Perceived Miss' Drove Down Apple Shares, Expects Growth In Mid-Teens In December Quarter

Former Piper Jaffray Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) analyst Gene Munster said that despite supply headwinds, the iPhone maker could look forward to mid-teens growth in the December quarter.

What Happened: “Under the headline that the supply headwind will worsen in December, pushing demand into March, is the reality that Apple’s business and outlook are stronger than ever," the Loup Ventures co-founder wrote in a blog.

As per Munster, revenue will grow this quarter “despite what we believe is a $10B difficult comp around the timing of iPhone 13, along with an $8B supply headwind.”

For 2022, Munster expects Apple to grow “comfortably” ahead of Street estimates of 4%.

Apple shares declined nearly 3.5% to $147.19 in the after-hours session after closing 2.5% higher at $152.57.

Read Next: Josh Brown On What To Do If Apple Reports Disappointing Q4 Results

Why It Matters: The Cupertino, California-based tech giant reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.24, which were in line with estimates. Revenue was reported at $83.4 billion, an increase of 29% year-over-year, which missed estimates of $84.55 billion.

Munster said that for the September quarter the Tim Cook-led company reported a $6 billion supply headwind, which is more than the $4 billion Loup had estimated.

Adjusting the incremental $2 billion headwind implies the September quarter would have slightly exceeded the Street’s $85 billion mark compared with the reported 2% underperformance, according to Munster. He noted this “perceived miss” is what likely drove down Apple’s shares in the after-hours trading.

Munster expects the supply impact to worsen in December pointing to Apple’s commentary surrounding holiday demand.

“This will result in a greater supply headwind compared to the $6B in the September quarter. Previously, we had expected a $6.0-$8.0B headwind, and now believe it will be around $8B.”

On the December outlook Loup expects a 5% year-over-year growth, which Munster called an "appropriate read" and places revenue at $116 billion, slightly below Street at $118 billion.

For December, Munster sees year-over-year growth despite the $10 billion comp headwind around the timing of iPhone 13 and the $8 billion supply headwind.

“If you normalize those two factors, the underlying growth is in the mid-teens,” he said.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Earnings News

Related Articles

Why The Facebook Name Change Is A Big Deal, According To Gene Munster

Why The Facebook Name Change Is A Big Deal, According To Gene Munster

Social media giant Facebook Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB) name change to Meta is a clear strategic shift and a “big deal,” according to read more
Is Tesla On Track To Deliver Apple-Like Gross Margins Amid China Demand Rebound? Bulls Munster And Ives React To Q3 Earnings

Is Tesla On Track To Deliver Apple-Like Gross Margins Amid China Demand Rebound? Bulls Munster And Ives React To Q3 Earnings

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) impressive third-quarter earnings and revenue beat despite the impact of chip shortage indicates a robust electric vehicle trajectory for the Elon Musk-led company in the current quarter and beyond, according to analysts from Loup Ventures a read more
M1 Pro/Max Processor To Be A 'Game Changer,' Apple Beating 'Intel At Its Own Game,' Say Analysts After 'Unleashed' Event

M1 Pro/Max Processor To Be A 'Game Changer,' Apple Beating 'Intel At Its Own Game,' Say Analysts After 'Unleashed' Event

Analysts tracking Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) “Unleashed” event are terming the arrival of M1 Pro and read more
Why (And When) Apple Stock Will Reach $200 Per Share

Why (And When) Apple Stock Will Reach $200 Per Share

The recent pullback among tech stocks will likely prove to be a great buying opportunity, Loup Ventures' Gene Munster said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more