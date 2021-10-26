fbpx

Piper Sandler Bumps Up NVIDIA Target Price By 16%

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 26, 2021 5:18 pm
  • Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar raised the price target on NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) to $260 from $225 and reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares. 
  • Into Nvidia's upcoming earnings announcement, the analyst is a "bit more constructive" on the gaming business following an eBay scraping analysis. 
  • The data suggests there could be a decoupling between bitcoin prices and secondary market GPU price premiums, which could remove "one of the major investor hang-ups" around Nvidia, Kumar tells investors in a research note.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares closed higher by 6.70% at $247.17 on Tuesday.

