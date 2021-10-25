fbpx

KeyBanc Lifts Fortinet Price Target Price By 14%

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 25, 2021 5:23 pm
  • KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits raised the price target on Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to $370 from $324, implying 11.5% upside, and reiterated an Overweight. 
  • The rating follows vigorous Q3 checks, the expectation for minimal supply chain disruption, and solid VAR survey results.
  •  The analyst notes that his Q3 VAR survey saw an increased percentage of respondents indicating they met or exceeded this quarter's plan. 
  • At the same time, however, there were increased reports of supply chain delays, and expectations for both 2021 and 2022 growth moderated. 
  • Digital transformation focus remains on cloud data management, advanced security, and application modernization, Turits adds. 
  • The analyst also points out that security VARs again indicated robust demand, if with a slightly lower percentage of meets/beats than last quarter and with increasing reports of supply chain constraints.
  • Price Action: FTNT shares closed lower by 1.01% at $331.91 on Monday.

