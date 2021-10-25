Credit Suisse Sees Balanced Risk-Reward At Paysafe's Current Share Levels
- Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo downgraded Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $9, down from $12, implying a 19% upside.
- The analyst sees a more balanced risk/reward at current share levels and minimal upside potential to 2022 and 2023 organic estimates.
- Since Paysafe updated its medium-term outlook in March, Chiodo has learned of "unexpected shedding" of direct marketing merchants, deterioration in the integrated processing take rate, and "substantially lower-than-expected" digital wallet volume.
- These suggest minimal upside to Street estimates and potential downside risk, says the analyst.
- Price Action: PSFE shares closed lower by 6.91% at $7.54 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.