fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.83
370.27
+ 1.02%
BTC/USD
+ 2210.81
63063.03
+ 3.63%
DIA
+ 0.81
355.93
+ 0.23%
SPY
+ 2.46
450.66
+ 0.54%
TLT
-0.22
144.35
-0.15%
GLD
+ 1.16
166.61
+ 0.69%

Credit Suisse Sees Balanced Risk-Reward At Paysafe's Current Share Levels

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 25, 2021 4:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Credit Suisse Sees Balanced Risk-Reward At Paysafe's Current Share Levels
  • Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo downgraded Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFEto Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $9, down from $12, implying a 19% upside. 
  • The analyst sees a more balanced risk/reward at current share levels and minimal upside potential to 2022 and 2023 organic estimates. 
  • Since Paysafe updated its medium-term outlook in March, Chiodo has learned of "unexpected shedding" of direct marketing merchants, deterioration in the integrated processing take rate, and "substantially lower-than-expected" digital wallet volume. 
  • These suggest minimal upside to Street estimates and potential downside risk, says the analyst.
  • Price Action: PSFE shares closed lower by 6.91% at $7.54 on Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

UPDATE: Credit Suisse On Paysafe Downgrade: Firm Notes 'Challenging Growth Targets' Limiting FY22 & FY23 Organic Estimates; Warns On 'Unexpected Shedding Of Direct Marketing Merchants' & Deteriorating Integrated Processing Take Rate