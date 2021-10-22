fbpx

QQQ
-2.65
379.92
-0.7%
BTC/USD
-1537.35
60655.80
-2.47%
DIA
+ 1.36
354.60
+ 0.38%
SPY
+ 0.09
453.50
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 1.20
141.36
+ 0.84%
GLD
+ 0.99
165.77
+ 0.59%

Analysts See Upto 12% Upside In Carlisle Companies

byAkanksha
October 22, 2021 2:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analysts See Upto 12% Upside In Carlisle Companies
  • Baird analyst Timothy Wojs raised Carlisle Companies, Inc's (NYSE:CSL) price target to $250 from $240 (implying 10% upside) and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares. 
  • Wojs raised his estimates, incorporating the Q3 upside and a stronger price-cost spread in 2022. He remains buyer based on favorable end markets, solid execution, and underappreciated SOTP/ESG stories against a still-favorable risk/reward.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair raised the price target to $255 (suggesting an upside of 12%) from $250 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The company reported Q3 results; the management said, "Along with a steadily growing backlog across all three of Carlisle's segments, we are increasingly positive entering the fourth quarter and 2022."
  • Price Action: CSL shares are trading higher by 3.74% at $227.31 on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

A Few Positive Aspects Of Parker-Hannifin Already Priced In; Buckingham Downgrades

Buckingham Calls Carlisle Companies A Great Idea For 2018, Raises Price Target From $125 To $130 Based On Robust EPS Growth, Organic Sales Growth, M&A Accretion, And Lower Restructuring Costs; Sees M&A As A Potential Catalyst For 2018

Here's Oppenheimer's List Of The 29 Best Stocks For 2017

Oppenheimer Out Positive On Carlisle Companies, Views As Best Candidate For Beat & Maintain/Raise; Says Underappreciated Model Of Long-Term Value Creation