Analysts See Upto 12% Upside In Carlisle Companies
- Baird analyst Timothy Wojs raised Carlisle Companies, Inc's (NYSE:CSL) price target to $250 from $240 (implying 10% upside) and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
- Wojs raised his estimates, incorporating the Q3 upside and a stronger price-cost spread in 2022. He remains buyer based on favorable end markets, solid execution, and underappreciated SOTP/ESG stories against a still-favorable risk/reward.
- Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair raised the price target to $255 (suggesting an upside of 12%) from $250 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
- The company reported Q3 results; the management said, "Along with a steadily growing backlog across all three of Carlisle's segments, we are increasingly positive entering the fourth quarter and 2022."
- Price Action: CSL shares are trading higher by 3.74% at $227.31 on the last check Friday.
