Morgan Stanley, Truist Bump Up Equifax Price Target; Argus Turns Bullish
- Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey raised Equifax Inc's (NYSE:EFX) price target to $245 from $235 (implying 9% downside) and maintained a Hold rating on the shares.
- Jeffrey notes that while organic revenue growth deceleration may cap the stock, consensus estimates appear "low" as he sees Equifax Workforce Solutions as one of the best info service businesses that he covers.
- He adds that EWS should support mid-teen organic revenue growth in FY22, even though there may not be a catalyst for the stock until investors get visibility on "through-the-cycle growth."
- Argus analyst David Coleman upgraded Equifax to Buy from Hold with a $285 price target, implying an upside of 5%.
- Coleman cites the company's Q3 earnings beat while noting that it has navigated pandemic-related challenges and worked to rebuild in the wake of the mid-2017 cybersecurity scandal.
- He is also raised his 2021 EPS forecast to $7.57 from $7.37 and his 2022 estimate to $8.75 from $8.57 following the results.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan raised the price target to $255 (suggesting a downside of 5%) from $253 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: EFX shares are trading higher by 5.7% at $270.11 on the last check Friday.
