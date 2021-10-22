Has Bitcoin Entered Bear Market After Surging To All-Time Highs? What 4 Popular Analysts Have To Say

Popular cryptocurrency analysts see Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rising further even as the apex cryptocurrency retreated after charting all-time highs this week.

What Happened: Kaleo, a pseudonymous technical analyst, told his more than 409,000 followers on Twitter that users may miss out on huge profits if Bitcoin’s “one last dip” at the $65,288 range frightened them.

#Bitcoin / $BTC If one last dip at the top of this range scares you, probably ngmi pic.twitter.com/iwBWsfs68T — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) October 21, 2021

Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe dismissed speculation that Bitcoin was entering a bear market. Instead, he believes that the cryptocurrency is at the beginning of a massive second run of the current bull cycle.

No, we're not entering a bear market. We're at the start of a massive second run of this bull cycle. Stay focused. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 21, 2021

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Justin Bennett, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader with more than 82,000 Twitter followers, noted that while Bitcoin’s Thursday closing below $64,000 might result in a “few days of pain,” the cryptocurrency could next find support in the $58,000 to $60,000 range.

Probably a few days of pain for $BTC given Thursday's close below $64,000. $58k – $60k is the next key support area. — Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) October 22, 2021

Another closely-followed pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader Pentoshi told his 319,000 followers on Twitter that Bitcoin could touch the $180,000 level in the first quarter of next year.

180k by Q1 or market is wrong $btc https://t.co/cWc7sl2tq2 — Pentoshi Won’t Dm You. hates Dm’s. DM's are scams (@Pentosh1) October 20, 2021

Why It Matters: Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, hit an all-time high of $66,930.39 on Wednesday amid the momentum imparted by the launch of the first U.S. Bitcoin futures-based ETF, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE:BITO).

The cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains stand at 115.01%.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 2.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $63,015.66 at press time.

Read Next: Could 'Bitcoin $69,420' Be A Signature Meme Event For The Cryptocurrency?