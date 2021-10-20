fbpx

Wells Fargo Bumps Up GATX Price Target By ~6%

byAkanksha
October 20, 2021 2:58 pm
  • Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic raised the GATX Corp (NYSE:GATXprice target to $110 (implying an upside of 12%) from $103 ahead of quarterly results and given the confidence in the improving lease rate environment and components and digital.
  • The analyst maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • The company will report results for 3Q21 before the market opens on Oct. 21, 2021.
  • Price Action: GATX shares are trading higher by 2.15% at $98.25 on the last check Wednesday.

