fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.44
370.21
+ 0.65%
BTC/USD
+ 795.27
62805.11
+ 1.28%
DIA
+ 1.48
351.02
+ 0.42%
SPY
+ 3.06
444.14
+ 0.68%
TLT
-1.76
147.47
-1.21%
GLD
+ 0.34
164.58
+ 0.21%

Why BofA Raises Tesla Target By $100 Ahead Of Earnings

byPriya Nigam
October 19, 2021 11:22 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why BofA Raises Tesla Target By $100 Ahead Of Earnings

The third quarter of 2021 is likely to have been another challenging quarter for the automotive value chain, with companies such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) continuing to be adversely impacted by semiconductor shortage and production downtime, according to BofA Securities.

The Tesla Analyst: John Murphy maintained a Neutral rating for Tesla, while raising the price target from $800 to $900.

The Tesla Thesis: Both production and sales in the automotive industry is likely to have declined sequentially in the third quarter, Murphy said in the note to clients.

On a year-on-year basis, the third quarter “is also lapping a relatively tough comp, which sets the stage for some very tough earnings to be reported across the group,” he added.

“That being said, with IHS having significantly hatcheted its forecasts in the past month and several companies preannouncing weak results and 2021 outlooks, we believe the bar is set fairly low for 3Q:21 reporting season,” the analyst wrote.

He raised Tesla’s earnings estimates for the third quarter and fiscal 2021 from $1.35 per share to $1.60 per share and from $5.15 per share to $5.50 per share, respectively.

TSLA Price Action: Shares of Tesla had declined by 0.11% to $869.18 at the time of publication Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy Tesla Inc.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Wedbush Sees Tesla Reporting 'Beat Across The Board' With Q3 Earnings

Why Wedbush Sees Tesla Reporting 'Beat Across The Board' With Q3 Earnings

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) robust third-quarter deliveries — that came despite an ongoing semiconductor shortage and global logistics issues — will help the electric vehicle maker deliver an earnings beat when it reports results on Wednesday after the closing bell, according to Wed read more
Why This Tesla Analyst Sees 16% Upside In Shares Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Why This Tesla Analyst Sees 16% Upside In Shares Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have picked up some momentum in recent sessions as the electric vehicle giant prepares to release its quarterly results. read more
Climbing Used Car Prices Indicate 'Deflationary Technologies' Could Be Adopted Quicker Than Expected, Says Ark Analyst

Climbing Used Car Prices Indicate 'Deflationary Technologies' Could Be Adopted Quicker Than Expected, Says Ark Analyst

Ark Invest analyst Sam Korus said on Monday that all-time high prices of used cars could push consumers toward adopting new technologies more quickly than expected. read more
Tesla Analysts Say Texas Shift 'Strategic Move,' Capacity Expansion Plans Increasingly Ambitious After Shareholder Meeting

Tesla Analysts Say Texas Shift 'Strategic Move,' Capacity Expansion Plans Increasingly Ambitious After Shareholder Meeting

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) presented its annual shareholder meeting Thursday from its under-construction Giga Austin factory.  read more