fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.91
366.03
+ 0.79%
BTC/USD
+ 336.94
61865.27
+ 0.55%
DIA
-0.85
353.70
-0.24%
SPY
+ 0.78
445.09
+ 0.17%
TLT
+ 0.80
144.24
+ 0.55%
GLD
-0.23
165.56
-0.14%

RBC Capital Upgrades Beacon Roofing To Outperform On Valuation

byAkanksha
October 18, 2021 2:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
RBC Capital Upgrades Beacon Roofing To Outperform On Valuation
  • RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECNto Outperform from Sector Perform with an unchanged price target of $63.
  • Dahl states that the stock now trades at 9.1-times his 2022 EBITDA of $598, which has gone up 3% from his prior estimate, adding that this multiple is 1-3 times below its recent highs and in line with its long-term average in spite of the company's improvements to margins and the balance sheet. 
  • Dahl adds that these warrant a higher multiple, as the management also ramps up its efforts around improving bottom quintile branches and increases focus on the OTC network.
  • Price Action: BECN shares are trading higher by 1.48% at $53.38 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

UPDATE: Raymond James Downgrades Beacon Roofing To Market Perform Notes Co's '4Q materially missed views, primarily via price/cost despite easing comps. Price/cost is expected to remain a headwind at least for the next quarter or two'

UPDATE: Raymond James Maintains Outperform On Beacon Roofing Supply, Lowers Target To $40 As Firm Notes 'Weather through April and May has been particularly wet throughout much of the U.S., which we expect to pressure top-line growth in 3Q'

Bad Weather Dampens Outlook For Beacon Roofing

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Downgrades Beacon Roofing; Calls FY19 Guidance 'Underwhelming,' Views Mgmt. Outlook For Profitability Next Year 'Unfavorably'