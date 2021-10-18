fbpx

Analysts See Sharp Upside In AKA Brands Holding

Shivani Kumaresan
October 18, 2021
Analysts See Sharp Upside In AKA Brands Holding
  • Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy initiated coverage of AKA Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) with an Overweight rating and $13 price target, implying a 47% upside.
  • The analyst said that the company's s portfolio of profitable growth brands "is worth a look" given the strong appetite for apparel replenishment into 2022.
  • Cowen analyst Oliver Chen initiated coverage with an Outperform rating, $11 price target, and a 25% upside.
  • The analyst said they are a next-generation digitally native global fashion platform with anchor brands and its competitive moats include differentiated and diversified brands on the platform, synergistic common-operating model and, data-driven & dual-hemisphere approach.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow initiated coverage of AKA Brands Holding with an Equal Weight rating, $10 price target, suggesting a 13% upside.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and $10 price target.
  • BofA initiated coverage of AKA Brands Holding with a Buy rating and $13 price target, implying 47% upside.
  • KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $13 price target.
  • Truist analyst Youssef Suali initiated coverage of AKA Brands Holding with a Buy rating, with a $16 price target.
  • Jefferies analyst Randal Konik initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $20 price target, suggesting 127% upside.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $12 price target.
  • Price Action: AKA shares are trading higher by 3.23% at $8.79 on the last check Monday.

