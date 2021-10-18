fbpx

Why BofA Is Bullish On Universal Display?

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 18, 2021 10:20 am
Why BofA Is Bullish On Universal Display?
  • BofA analyst Dah-Yeon Rhee initiated coverage of Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) with a Buy rating and $230 price target, implying 29% potential upside. 
  • Universal Display is a "leader" in R&D and commercialization of OLED materials, holding over 5,000 patents worldwide in the space, Rhee notes. 
  • The company has a "near-monopoly" in phosphorescent dopants, or PHOLEDS, for red and green and other materials in the emitting layer of OLED panels added the analyst, who thinks the company's "industry-best" margin profile "looks sustainable."
  • Price Action: OLED shares traded higher by 1.00% at $178.57 on the last check Monday.

