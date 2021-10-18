Why BofA Is Bullish On Universal Display?
- BofA analyst Dah-Yeon Rhee initiated coverage of Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) with a Buy rating and $230 price target, implying 29% potential upside.
- Universal Display is a "leader" in R&D and commercialization of OLED materials, holding over 5,000 patents worldwide in the space, Rhee notes.
- The company has a "near-monopoly" in phosphorescent dopants, or PHOLEDS, for red and green and other materials in the emitting layer of OLED panels added the analyst, who thinks the company's "industry-best" margin profile "looks sustainable."
- Price Action: OLED shares traded higher by 1.00% at $178.57 on the last check Monday.
